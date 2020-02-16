+39 06 44258441 • +39 06 64691436 | H24/7 +39 3349389812 info@romeanditaly.it

Walking Tour & Academy Gallery – Florence

 

Academy Gallery: Michelangelo’s David and many more

Highlights and what’s included

Accessible

Duration
Half Day
 
 
Places of interest

FLORENCE

 

  • Academy Gallery
  • Michelangelo’s David
Exclusivity

Academy  Gallery  is closed on Monday and on Public Holiday. All our tours are PRIVATE, not sharing with other guests. The tour includes private english speaking guide and entrance tickets.

Languages

English, Spanish, German, French, Italian

  • Historical interest 90% 90%
  • Fun 100% 100%
  • Activity Level 100% 100%

Can you miss your meet with David?

During a brief walking tour, your guide will explain the details of Florentine life from the Roman times, to the Middle Ages and through the Renaissance. You will be amazed to learn how even the smallest details have been taken care of in order to make Florence, the town which gave birth to Dante and Michelangelo, the beautiful city that is today.
After that, you will visit the Academy Gallery, home to Michelangelo’s David, one of the most famous statue in the world! There are also some unfinished works by Michelangelo, the “Prisoners”, which will allow you to see how he worked the massive blocks of Carrara marble. The guide explanation includes a detailed introduction to Michelangelo’s life and his extraordinary period.

