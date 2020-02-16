During a brief walking tour, your guide will explain the details of Florentine life from the Roman times, to the Middle Ages and through the Renaissance. You will be amazed to learn how even the smallest details have been taken care of in order to make Florence, the town which gave birth to Dante and Michelangelo, the beautiful city that is today.

After that, you will visit the Academy Gallery, home to Michelangelo’s David, one of the most famous statue in the world! There are also some unfinished works by Michelangelo, the “Prisoners”, which will allow you to see how he worked the massive blocks of Carrara marble. The guide explanation includes a detailed introduction to Michelangelo’s life and his extraordinary period.