The opportunity to see the most astonishing structure all over the world isn’t possible every day. But this tour does it: the Vatican city tour includes the visit of the Vatican Museums, the Sistine Chapel paintings to finish with St. Peter’s basilica.

Despite its small size, the Vatican is a country and is the world’s smallest sovereign state with one of the richest art collections in the world acquired throughout the centuries by the Popes. The Vatican Museums are one of the biggest in the world, with more than 70.000 pieces of art. It is estimated that more than 16.000 people come to visit them every day. The Vatican Museums are divided into different sections, with more than 5 miles of corridors in different artistic styles: the Candelabra Gallery, the Tapestry Gallery and the Geographical Map Gallery, where you will also have glimpses of the Pope’s exquisite gardens, to finally reach the Sistine Chapel.

Can’t miss the visit at the world-renowned the Sistine Chapel’s ceiling, famous masterpiece by Michelangelo that will turn your head up for admire the vault! Once a private chapel for the Popes, it is still used as the Conclave for Papal Elections.

The visit continues in the private rooms of Pope Giulio II, completely decorated by the painter Raphael before to arrive in the St. Peter’s Basilica. The Basilica is the largest church in the world and with its astonishing renaissance masterpieces of art, such as the “Pietà” by Michelangelo, make people feel like in another world. An expert local guide will walk you through this magnificent masterpiece, revealing its many artistic nuances. The tour will end in one of the most famous squares in the world, St. Peter’s Square. You will be surrounded by Bernini’s magnificent ’embracing’ colonnade that every day give a symbolic hug to all visitors. In the Square you will not be more in the Vatican City but from there you will see the window of the Pope’s private apartment.

