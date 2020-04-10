The historical race in Italy!

The historical race’s name is “1000 miglia” and it will take place in different Italian cities from May 13th to 16th. This will be the 38th edition of the historical commemoration of the race held from 1927 to 1957. The parade of historic cars will start from Brescia and will cross the picturesque towns of Lake Garda, Desenzano and Sirmione to conclude the first day of the race in Cervia – Milano Marittima.

The next day the race will include the city of Urbino, Fabriano, Macerata, Fermo and Ascoli Piceno. The race will arrive in Rome where there will be the usual parade through the streets of the city! The most exciting stage is Via Veneto.

The historical race will continue leaving Tuscany and then stopping in Parma, the Italian Capital of Culture 2020.

The conclusion of the race will be in Brescia where the race began on 1927! The race will reach Brescia passing from Salsomaggiore and Bergamo.

