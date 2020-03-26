The Best Italian recipes: MELANZANE ALLA PARMIGIANA

Few ingredients, lots of flavor for a symbolic dish of Mediterranean culture: tomato, aubergines, basil and cheese.

Yes, we are talking about the Eggplant Parmesan! The queen of the Italian food culture, the Parmigiana is a unique dish which is often served on special occasions, when families gather for some holidays or during the Sunday lunch.

Prepare with us a succulent eggplant parmigiana, it’s easy and your family will love it!

INGREDIENTS:

Black oval aubergines 1,5 kg

Tomato sauce 1,4 l

Mozzarella cheese 500 g

Parmesan Cheese 150 g

Golden onions ½

Extra virgin olive to taste

Black pepper to taste

Basil a few leaves

Salt to taste

Pine seed oil for frying aubergines to taste

Coarse salt to purge the aubergines 35 g

1 Start by washing and drying the aubergines. Then remove with a knife the stalk and slice lengthwise, to obtain slices of 4-5 mm thick. inside a colander. Arrange the slices one next to the other and sprinkle with a some coarse salt. On the top of the aubergines arrange a plate with a weight, so the aubergines can drain the vegetation water which otherwise will make a bitter taste. Leave it like this for at least 1 hour. 2 In the meantime, slice and cut the mozzarella cheese into strips, after which you will obtain very small cubes and drain these too.

3 In the meantime, take care of the sauce. In a large saucepan, pour a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and add the chopped onion, stir often to don’t burn and let it brown for a couple of minutes. Then add the tomato sauce, some water and salt and leave it cook for 45 minutes. By the end of cooking add some basil leaves.

4 Heat the pine seed oil and in the meantime wash the aubergines from salt and dry it with paper towels: always proceed little by little so they will not burn. In the boiling oil dip a few slices and after 2-3 minutes take it off and put on paper towels and continue in this way for all the slices.

When finished, you will have all you need to start the composition. So let’s start:

5 Put some tomato sauce in a large oven pan (we used a 20x30cm) and lay the fried eggplant slices side by side in a horizontal way. Then add some black pepper, some grated parmesan cheese and the small cubes of mozzarella cheese taking care to distribute them evenly. Then add agan a little tomato sauce and

Repeat the same procedure this time arranging the aubergines vertically. Then continue forming several layers, each time reversing the sense of the aubergines.Once you finished, put the remaining tomato sauce, the cubes of mozzarella and the grated parmesan on the top of the last layer.

The time has come to cook your eggplant parmigiana in a hot oven at 200 ° for 40 minutes.

Once ready let it settle for a few minutes before serving it.