Searching for Italy package

Searching for Italy Tour lets you visit the locations Stanley Tucci has been to, try the delicious Italian dishes he had, and experience cooking classes where you can learn to prepare delicious italian dishes. This Searching for Italy tour combines food tastings, cooking classes and visits to the best spots of the main Italian cities – the same activities and experiences Tucci had!

Searching for Italy tour brings you to Naples and the Amalfi Coast. Naples is the city where pizza was born and where Stanley Tucci had a taste of the most famous one. The Amalfi Coast is also the land of limoncello and amazing coastal panoramas.

Rome: The Eternal City par excellence, and the destination where Tucci enjoyed many typical roman dishes including rigatoni alla carbonara, amatriciana pasta, the typical cacio e pepe and fried artichokes. This Romeanditaly group tour also offers a beautiful sightseeing tour of the highlights of one of the most ancient cities in the world.

In Bologna, homeland of the famous Bolognese sauce, you will be able to try it along with tagliatelle, Parmigiano Reggiano, balsamic vinegar, and mortadella (that Americans call “bologna”, in honor of the city where it originated). This city is also famous for its culture, its beautiful porches, and the spectacular towers.

Searching for Italy tour will also take you to Milan and the Como Lake. Milan is the city where the Italian happy hour was born, and you will taste many typical drinks here, Martini or Aperol being just two of the most famous ones. You will also taste the most typical italian risotto, born right here in Milan: “risotto allo zafferano” (saffron risotto). You will also have the chance to visit the city of Milan, considered the most modern city in Italy.

Florence: The Italian city of art, cradle of the Renaissance. Here you will have the chance to visit the highlights of the city center, and to discover the most famous Florentine market. The Searching for Italy tour will also allow you to taste the typical Bistecca alla Fiorentina (florentine steak), known all around the world for its great quality and unique taste. You will taste delicious red wine, served from the “buchette del vino”, which will pair perfectly with the Bistecca alla Fiorentina and other typical dishes like “ribollita“, “pappa al pomodoro”, and “panzanella“.

Finally, Romeanditaly group brings you to see Palermo and Catania, two cities in the biggest Italian island: Sicily. The best place to spend the summer season (and the winter!). Along with its amazing art treasures and panoramas, Sicily is also renowned for its food specialties: “cannoli”, “arancini”, granita, fresh fish… and much more!