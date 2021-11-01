Public transports in Italy

TRAIN: If you want to visit different Italian cities, to move from one to another, and save time, we recommend you to take advantage of Italian rail transport. The “Italian high-speed” rail network allows you to move easily throughout the peninsula, reaching Italian cities in a very short time and in comfort, taking advantage of numerous on-board services such as free Wi-Fi, catering, assistance for the disabled, childcare, animal transport and bicycles. You can plan your travels, for tourism or business, choosing from more than three hundred daily connections provided by the two companies operating in Italy: “Trenitalia” and “Italo Treno” (NTV).“Frecciarossa trains” connect Turin-Milan-Bologna-Rome-Naples-Salerno with high-speed rail routes. Frecciarossa trains reach speeds up to 360 km per hour.