+39 06 44258441 • +39 06 64691436 | H24/7 +39 3349389812 info@romeanditaly.it

PORTOFINO TOUR – 5 TERRE, ITALY

Portofino: An Italian village known throughout the world, synonymous of elegance and dolce vita.

PORTOFINO TOUR - 5 TERRE, ITALY
PORTOFINO TOUR - 5 TERRE, ITALY
PORTOFINO TOUR - 5 TERRE, ITALY
PORTOFINO TOUR - 5 TERRE, ITALY
  • Historical interest 100% 100%
  • Fun 80% 80%
  • Activity Level 100% 100%

Portofino: An half day guided tour in an ancient and refined Italian village overlooking a sea of indescribable beauty.

“Portofino” is one of the symbolic places of the “Italian” region of “Liguria” and tourism in the “Mediterranean”. It is a seaside village built around a bay, with tall, colorful houses clinging to the small harbor and the famous little square. The colorful houses are arranged next to each other, like the tiles of a precious mosaic, at the foot of the promontory covered with lush vegetation surrounding elegant villas. In the small indentation of the coastline nestles the famous “Piazzetta”, the social heart of “Portofino”, which overlooks the characteristic little harbor, populated by small fishing boats and luxury yachts...

The stretch of sea surrounding the promontory is a protected marine area, established to protect the richness and rarity of the seabed populated by gorgonians, sponges, madrepores, posidonia meadows and precious red coral. The irregular shape of the seabed has allowed the development of an immense wealth of micro-environments in which numerous plant and animal species live.  Since the 1950s, the famous bronze statue of “Christ” of the Abyss has been located in “San Fruttuoso Bay”.

On the floor, a black and white mosaic built with sea stones, typical of Ligurian” tradition. On the side, the cliff overlooking the sea that descends into the waters of the Protected Marine Area. The whole area is part of the Portofino Regional Natural Park”.

 Portofino Regional Natural Park” has been preserving and protecting the extraordinary beauty of the area and its traditions since 1935. It preserves a historical, archaeological and architectural heritage of rare interest, in particular the palazzo overlooking the sea characteristic of the coastal villages and the splendid medieval monastic complexes.

Among the monuments of historical interest in Portofino” are the Oratory of Santa Maria Assunta – a splendid example of Gothic architecture -, “the Church of San Martino and the Church of San Giorgio”, reached by a pleasant walk that leads to its promontory. The promontory offers other splendid constructions: “the Brown Castle”, dating back to the 16th century and once used as a military fortress, and the “Punta di Capo” lighthouse, from which you can enjoy a breathtaking view. But Portofino is also famous for a sculpture known throughout the world: we are talking about the “Christ of the Abyss”, a bronze statue placed in 1954 on the seabed of the Bay of San Fruttuoso, between Camogli and Portofino” within the Portofino Marine Protected Area”. It is located at a depth of 17 meters and was created by the sculptor “Guido Galletti”. Dives are organized every year to visit it and this attraction attracts divers from all over the world every time.

As in every city in “Liguria”, focaccia is the star here. Try the classic one, crunchy and very oily, and the Recco one, enriched with soft cheese and baked in a wood-fired oven. Dishes worth tasting include chickpea porridge, the inevitable pasta with pesto, legume soup, minestrone alla genovese, pansotti pasta with walnut sauce, stock-fish ravioli, cod in garlic sauce and cappon magro.

Enjoy our tour in the most elegant Italian village of the 5 terre area!

Highlights and what's included
  • Accessible: Visit Accessible website
  • Duration: Half Day
  • Places of interest: CINQUE TERRE – PORTOFINO
  • Exclusivity: All our tours are PRIVATE, not sharing with other guests
  • Languages: All languages available on request
COVID FREE

Contact for information


    I have read the privacy policy and I authorize the processing of data (Require)

    Tours you may also like

    CARAVAGGIO TOUR – ROME

    CARAVAGGIO TOUR – ROME See the work of “Caravaggio” in Rome, one of the greatest Italian artists of all time. The Caravaggio tour will take you to beautiful churches in …Read More

    Go to the Tour

    WALKING TOUR ASSISI

    Walking Assisi Tour: is an half day guided tour Walking tour Assisi: include the basilica of Saint Francis and the highlights of the city Assisi is a very important city …Read More

    Go to the Tour

    JEWISH GHETTO TOUR – ROME

    JEWISH GHETTO TOUR – ROME Visit Rome’s ghetto, and discover its streets and their history. The Jewish Ghetto tour will take you to a unique neighborhood of Rome.

    Go to the Tour

    ITALY FOOD TASTING TOUR – ROME

    ITALY FOOD TASTING TOUR – ROME Italy food tasting tour Rome: enjoy our accessible food tasting tour in Rome, through the main attractions in each Lazio’s cities, and let mouthwatering …Read More

    Go to the Tour

    Herculaneum Tour

    Herculaneum TourHerculaneum, buried by the Vesuvius just before PompeiiHighlights and what's included Half Day NAPLES Excavation of Ercolano All our...
    Go to the Tour

    Relax on the beach – Rome

    Relax on the beach – Rome   Near Rome, a sandy and relaxing beach and amazing sunsets Highlights and what's included Visit Accessible website...
    Go to the Tour

    BORROMEAN ISLANDS TOUR – LAKE MAGGIORE, ITALY

    BORROMEAN ISLANDS TOUR - LAKE MAGGIORE, ITALYThe Borromean Islands on Lake Maggiore in the north of Italy are a true earthly paradise where nature,...
    Go to the Tour

    SORATTE BUNKER HILL, A GERMAN MILITARY CENTER IN ITALY – ROME

    SORATTE BUNKER HILL, A GERMAN MILITARY CENTER IN ITALY- ROMENear Rome, a bunker with a secret German command base, in the center of Italy....
    Go to the Tour

    WINE TASTING EXPERIENCE – SARDINIA

    Wine Tasting Experience is available everywhere in Italy since every region has its specific type of wine and you need to taste them all! Enjoy and taste the finest Italian …Read More

    Go to the Tour

    Charcoal or Sanguine Workshop

    Charcoal or Sanguine Workshop     Our workshop explores the wonderful medium of charcoal focusing on additive and subtractive methods of building an...
    Go to the Tour

    PRIVATE TOURSSHARED TOURS SHORE EXCURSIONS PRIVATE TRANSFER SKIP THE LINE HELICOPTER TOURVIP SERVICESACCESSIBLE SERVICEOUR VIDEONEWS

    Submit a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Shopping Cart
    There are no products in the cart!
    Continue Shopping
    0