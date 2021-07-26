PORTOFINO TOUR – 5 TERRE, ITALY

The stretch of sea surrounding the promontory is a protected marine area, established to protect the richness and rarity of the seabed populated by gorgonians, sponges, madrepores, posidonia meadows and precious red coral. The irregular shape of the seabed has allowed the development of an immense wealth of micro-environments in which numerous plant and animal species live. Since the 1950s, the famous bronze statue of “Christ” of the Abyss has been located in “San Fruttuoso Bay”.

On the floor, a black and white mosaic built with sea stones, typical of “Ligurian” tradition. On the side, the cliff overlooking the sea that descends into the waters of the Protected Marine Area. The whole area is part of the “Portofino Regional Natural Park”.

“Portofino Regional Natural Park” has been preserving and protecting the extraordinary beauty of the area and its traditions since 1935. It preserves a historical, archaeological and architectural heritage of rare interest, in particular the palazzo overlooking the sea characteristic of the coastal villages and the splendid medieval monastic complexes.

Among the monuments of historical interest in “Portofino” are the Oratory of Santa Maria Assunta – a splendid example of Gothic architecture -, “the Church of San Martino and the Church of San Giorgio”, reached by a pleasant walk that leads to its promontory. The promontory offers other splendid constructions: “the Brown Castle”, dating back to the 16th century and once used as a military fortress, and the “Punta di Capo” lighthouse, from which you can enjoy a breathtaking view. But Portofino is also famous for a sculpture known throughout the world: we are talking about the “Christ of the Abyss”, a bronze statue placed in 1954 on the seabed of the Bay of San Fruttuoso, between “Camogli and Portofino” within the “Portofino Marine Protected Area”. It is located at a depth of 17 meters and was created by the sculptor “Guido Galletti”. Dives are organized every year to visit it and this attraction attracts divers from all over the world every time.

As in every city in “Liguria”, focaccia is the star here. Try the classic one, crunchy and very oily, and the Recco one, enriched with soft cheese and baked in a wood-fired oven. Dishes worth tasting include chickpea porridge, the inevitable pasta with pesto, legume soup, minestrone alla genovese, pansotti pasta with walnut sauce, stock-fish ravioli, cod in garlic sauce and cappon magro.

Enjoy our tour in the most elegant Italian village of the 5 terre area!