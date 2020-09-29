Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese factories will be open to visitors on October 3rd and 4th

Parmigiano Reggiano Italian festival. On the 3rd and 4th October 2020 there will be a special festival in Italy (mainly in the northern part of the country as Modena, Bologna, Mantova, Parma adn Reggio Emilia) dedicated to Italian cheese, with guided tours, food tastings and events dedicated to families & children.

It’s an occasion to take home a tasty souvenir with you! Lovers of food and cheese can explore the steps behind the production of the iconic Parmigiano Reggiano DOP (in English PDO, Protected Designation of Origin). In fact, there will be guided tours of the cheese factories and the maturing warehouses and stores open to allow you taste this delicious product.

You will discover not only the cheese, but also the area where it is produced. Visitors will witness the birth of the cheese form, but they will also be able to take a walk in the warehouses and, if they wish, buy the cheese directly from the producer. Everything, of course, will be done respecting the rules of social distancing and anti-contamination measures due to the Covid19 emergency.

The production of PDO cheese has never stopped: even in the darkest period of the lockdown, the producers remained at work to supply the country. Now it’s time to go one step further and return to welcome in the dairies all those people who have supported the supply chain in such a difficult period, buying Italian cheese. This is why this initiative was born. Parmigiano Reggiano is produced today in the same way as it was nine centuries ago: with the same ingredients (raw milk, salt and rennet), with the same artisan care and with a production technique that has undergone few changes over the centuries, thanks to the choice of preserving a completely natural production, without the use of additives.

That’s the secret receipe of a unique cheese totally made in Italy, who become symbol of our country all around the world!

written by #giorgiarocchetti