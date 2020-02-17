+39 06 44258441 • +39 06 64691436 | H24/7 +39 3349389812 info@romeanditaly.it

Milan Walking Tour

Milan: gothic, opera and fashion!

Milan 01-min
Milan 02-min
Milan 03-min
Milan 04-min
Milan 05-min

Highlights and what’s included

Accessible

Visit Accessible website

Duration
Half Day
 
 
Places of interest

MILAN

 

  • Basilica of S. Ambrogio
  • Duomo
  • “La Scala” Theatre
  • Monumental Cemetery
Exclusivity

All our tours are PRIVATE, not sharing with other guests.

Languages

English, Spanish, German, French, Italian

  • Historical interest 90% 90%
  • Fun 100% 100%
  • Activity Level 100% 100%

Churches, opera and shopping!

We start the visit from the historical castle of the Sforza family, with its park, which is one of the symbols of the city.

We continue the tour with the famous Basilica of S. Ambrogio, patron of the city and after that we will visit the Duomo (1386 A.D.), testimony of wealth in an unusual Lombardo-Gothic style, entirely built in marble and holding more than 3500 statues.

Through the heart of the city we will admire the Royal Palace, the famous “La Scala” Theatre, temple of lyrical music, where Giuseppe VerdiBellini and Puccini played their works.

The visit ends with the city’s Monumental Cemetery, one of the most interesting artistic examples of funeral monuments.

 

Contact for information


I have read the privacy policy and I authorize the processing of data (Require)

Tours you may also like

Crypta Balbi Tour – Underground

Crypta Balbi Tour – Underground Rome     ​ Crypta Balbi, where the the evolution of Rome is clear Highlights and what's included Half Day    ...
Go to the Tour

Walking Tour Lucca

Walking Tour Lucca Lucca: a walled city with a gentle heart Highlights and what's includedVisit Accessible website Half Day     TUSCANY  ...
Go to the Tour

Real Flower Painting Workshop

Real Flower Painting Workshop         Improve your artistic skills and see the essence of things Highlights and what's included Half Day      ...
Go to the Tour

Walking Tour and Doge Palace

Walking Tour and Doge'S Palace   In the Palace of the dukes that ruled Venice creating the most magical city of the worldHighlights and what's...
Go to the Tour

Assisi Walking Tour

Assisi Walking Tour “All the darkness in the world cannot extinguish the light of a single candle.” - St. Francis Of Assisi Highlights...
Go to the Tour

Palermo & Monreale Tour

Palermo & Monreale Tour Palermo: a city at the crossroads of Mediterranean civilizations Highlights and what's included Full Day     SICILY...
Go to the Tour

Anzio Landing Tour – Anzio

Anzio Landing Tour – Anzio Anzio: an american militar landing in an ancient town by the sea Highlights and what's included Full Day Anzio  ...
Go to the Tour

Doge Palace Secret Passages

Doge'S Palace Secret Passages   The backside of the Venitians DukesHighlights and what's included Half Day     Venice Doge Palace - Hidden...
Go to the Tour

Catania Walking Tour

Catania Walking Tour Catania is a bustling town with much “joie de vivre”!Highlights and what's includedVisit Accessible website Half Day    ...
Go to the Tour

Letters to Juliet

Letters to Juliet Sophie: "It's not supposed to be that way. We're supposed to want to be with each other all the time." Highlights and what's...
Go to the Tour

PRIVATE TOURSSHARED TOURS SHORE EXCURSIONS PRIVATE TRANSFER SKIP THE LINE HELICOPTER TOURVIP SERVICESACCESSIBLE SERVICEOUR VIDEONEWS

shares