Milan Walking Tour

We start the visit from the historical castle of the Sforza family, with its park, which is one of the symbols of the city.

We continue the tour with the famous Basilica of S. Ambrogio, patron of the city and after that we will visit the Duomo (1386 A.D.), testimony of wealth in an unusual Lombardo-Gothic style, entirely built in marble and holding more than 3500 statues.

Through the heart of the city we will admire the Royal Palace, the famous “La Scala” Theatre, temple of lyrical music, where Giuseppe Verdi, Bellini and Puccini played their works.

The visit ends with the city’s Monumental Cemetery, one of the most interesting artistic examples of funeral monuments.