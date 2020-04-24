In November, the movie “No time to die” will be released in Italian cinemas, the twenty-fifth film in the series of movies linked to agent James Bond, which sees for the fifth and last time Daniel Craig in the role of agent 007. For two days the filming set took place in Matera, with breathtaking scenes and chases inside the Sassi di Matera district, where the mythical Aston Martin, the famous James Bond car, also made its appearance, between shootings and tires.

Matera was just named capital of culture in 2019, but already in 1993 UNESCO declared the famous stones of Matera a world heritage site. The stones of Matera are nothing more than a complex of houses, churches, monasteries and hermitages built in the natural caves of the Murgia, a plateau of calcareous origin characterized by deep cracks, ravines, rocks and caves.

In Matera, in addition to the next movie with Daniel Craig, 15 other national and international films have been shot over the years, set right between the famous and evocative stones.

In 1953 “La lupa” by director Alberto Lattuada was filmed – based on a short story by Giovanni Verga

In 1964 “The Gospel according to Matthew” by Pier Paolo Pasolini

In 1974 “Anno uno” by Roberto Rossellini – which narrates the life of Alcide De Gasperi

In 1979 “Christ stopped at Eboli” by Francesco Rosi – winner of the David di Donatello and which tells the life of the writer Carlo Levi, played by the actor GianMaria Volontè

In 1981 Francesco Rosi returns to shoot some scenes of his film among the stones: “The three brothers” winner of 5 David di Donatello and an Oscar nomination for cinema as best foreign film.

In 1985 after the Italian directors it was the turn of a foreign director Bruce Beresford, with the film “King David” starring a young Richard Gere

In 1990 the Taviani brothers turn “The sun also at night”

In 1995 another film shot in Matera and candidate for the Oscar of Hollywood cinema: it is “The man of the stars” by Giuseppe Tornatore with Sergio Castellitto and Tiziana Lodato

In 2004 one of the most discussed films of the new millennium: “The Passion of Christ” by Mel Gibson

Not only religious films are shot in this truly unique place in the world, in fact Matera in 2006 was chosen for an horror movie: “Oman-the omen”

A colossal of the 50s is revisited in a modern key by the director Kazako Timur Bekmambetov in 2016, “Ben-Hur” and Matera gives his landscapes as a backdrop to many scenes of the film.

The same year also Stefano Accorsi in a film by Matteo Rovere “Veloce come il vento” stayed in Matera for some scenes of the film.

In 2017 Matera turns into the city of the amazons, in fact DC Comics chooses the background of the stones of Matera to make Princess Diana grow up here, the future Wonder Woman

In 2018 two more films: “The three musketeers – Penultimate mission” with Rocco Papaleo, Pierfrancesco Favino, Valerio Mastrandrea and Sergio Rubini, then to follow in the same year also “Maria Maddalena” by Garth Davis was shot with the actor Rooney Mara.

We just have to wait for November for the release date of the latest James Bond of the Universal Picture directed by director Cary Fukunaga, to return to see our beautiful Matera on the big screen. The film should have been released in April, but due to the coronavirus and subsequent lockdown, the date was postponed to November.

written by #giorgiarocchetti