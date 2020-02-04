LUNEUR – the oldest amusement park in Italy celebrates Carnival for your kids!

On weekends from February 1st to 23rd, you can be whoever you want at Luneur Park! The oldest amusement park is situated in Rome. There will be confetti, streamers, music and thousands of colours for a very special Carnival party! The “Garden of Wonders” comes alive with hilarious games! At 12:30 pm and at 5:00 pm are the appointments in the “Land of Butterflies” to unleash us all together in the battle of Confetti. Hurry up and bring your kids to Italy to enjoy this festivity time having fun and laughing a lot!

