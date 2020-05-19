Italy among the 10 safest destinations in the world after covid-19

A few days ago the famous US newspaper New York Times has compiled a ranking of the 10 safest tourist destinations to spend the holidays after the pandemic caused by the Coronavirus Covid-19.

Italy has a place in this special ranking. L ‘author of the article, Lauren Sloss, emphasizes the efficiency of anti-infection rules put in place by Italy. Despite being one of the first countries in the world to be affected by the virus, the reaction strategies have been successful and exemplary for the whole world. In addition to the magnificence of the Bel Paese, which, on the other hand, never fades, the commitment of the Italians, the rigid measures adopted during the emergency period and the sense of responsibility of the citizens, who respected the restrictions allowing the regression of contagion, making Italy a safe country for inhabitants and tourists. And there are many people in the world who are continuing not only to dream of their trip to Italy, but who are also concretely planning their next holidays in our country to visit our famous cities of art or to enjoy the beauty of our beaches.

Italy Italy has started to live again! Since May 18, shops, museums, libraries, bars and restaurants have reopened to the public. Everything is ready to welcome millions of tourists in complete safety.

Written by #cleocirelli