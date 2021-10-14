In Italy, the 91st edition of the international Alba white truffle festival

Immerse yourself in the heady scent of the Tuber Magnatum Pico and enjoy the numerous events inside the beautiful historic center of Alba, the small Italian village famous for the with truffle

Every year, in Italy, during the autumn months of October, November and December, is held one of the most important truffle festivals in the city of Alba, in the north of Italy. Alba is renowned all over the world for its white truffle, and therefore it is home to the truffle fair for 91 years.

The 91st International Alba White Truffle Festival develops inside the historic center of this Italian city, where truffle lovers will have the opportunity to taste different kinds of truffles harvested among the hills of Langhe, Monferrato and Roero, one of the most beautiful areas in the north of Italy, and buy them in the Truffle Market at an unbelievable cheap price. There will be several great Italian chefs will guide you through the discovery of new hidden tastes and twinning of food and wine. The Piedmont region where Alba is located, in fact, is also known for its precious red wines like the Nebbiolo, one of the finest red wines of the area and the best one that goes with white truffle.

Of course, Piedmont is not the only area known for white truffles. Italy is full of areas in which you can taste delicious kinds of truffle, like for example the black truffle of Norcia, in Umbria. The Alba white truffle festival is more popular than the others for two reasons. First, the Tuber Magnatum Pico (it takes the name from its tuber-shape) has some specific properties that other truffles don’t have, like for example its color that can vary from white to brown and sometimes to pink, depending on the tree it grows with. Second, because this fair represents a mix of culture and traditions of the local communities, through the numerous folkloristic events and shows that are held in the historical center.

If you are travelling with your children, in Italy don’t worry, the Alba White Truffle Festival has a big area also for the little visitors, where they can have fun and learn new things at the same time. There will be educational games made with natural materials, so that they will learn something about the surrounding areas playing all together.

For nature lovers, Piedmont is a region full of hidden treasures. If you are visiting the Alba White Truffle Festival, you can’t miss the stunning landscapes that you can admire from Monferrato, Roero and Langhe hills. They have become a UNESCO World Heritage Site (as you can also see on the official website of UNESCO: https://whc.unesco.org/en/list/1390/), as they cover a huge growing area and has numerous churches and castles, symbols of the region history. So, they represent a right balance between nature and architecture that will leave you breathless.

What are you waiting for? Plan your trip and don’t miss the hidden tasting of Alba. Let yourself be transported by the overwhelming atmosphere of North Italy and live the unforgettable experiences that this International Festival offers to all its visitors!

written by #stefanosghinolfi