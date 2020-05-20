In “Garfagnana” area in Tuscany, there is a village submerged by the dam that will come to light again in 2021

There is great anticipation for 2021 in Garfagnana area, in Tuscany. Fabbriche di Careggine, the medieval village submerged by the dam in the fifties, will definitely come back to light in 2021.

Fabbriche di Careggine is a village built in medieval times in the province of Lucca. Protagonist of alternating fortunes, its history is intertwined with that of the prestigious Estensi family, who conquered it.

The village brusched Via Vandelli, the prestigious road that connected Modena to Massa. After a partial abandonment at the time of the exploitation of marble quarries, its history ended in the post-war period.

Between 1947 and 1953, after the construction of the dam, the village was abandoned, then submerged. Since then, Enel – owner of the artificial lake of Vagli – has emptied the dam four times for maintenance: the last emptying dates back to 1994.

From the dam to the cultural enhancement in fact in 2021 the coming to light of the submerged village will be definitive, as Lorenza Giorgi points out. The news has been confirmed by Enel, the owner of the reservoir, which has issued a note: The submerged country will be enhanced for the “awareness and cultural growth of the community on clean and renewable energy”.

Written by #giorgiarocchetti