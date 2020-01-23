Exclusive opening to the public of the “Dall’Ara” Stadium in Bologna

For any fan of soccer and of the beautiful Bologna city, on the month of February there’s going to be an exciting opportunity to visit the historical “Dall’Ara” Stadium, House of the italian soccer team Bologna FC 1909: you will visit the hospitality area, press room and the team’s dressing rooms to finally walk through the tunnel and take the field, like a real soccer player! The opening dates are:

Saturday 8 February at 4 p.m.;

Saturday 29 February at 4 p.m.;

Saturday 7 March at 5:30 p.m.;

Saturday 14 March at 4 p.m.;

Saturday 21 March at 5:30 p.m.;

Saturday 28 March at 4 p.m.;

Saturday 4 April at 4 p.m.* and 5:30 p.m.;

and 5:30 p.m.; Saturday 18 April at 4 and 5:30 p.m.

*This visit is reserved for people with disabilities, they will also not pay the entrance ticket.

Duration: about one hour and half

Contribution required: 15€ per person

Reduced contribution: 12€ per person

– association Succede solo a Bologna’s members

– subscribers BFC

– children from 6 to 10 years

– over 65

Free:

– children under 6 years with family

– disabled

– guide and journalists

If you want to visit Bologna and you’re looking for private services, such as private transfers and private tours, contact us at: info@romeanditaly.it