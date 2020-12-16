Good news, indeed excellent from the COVID pandemic front! Covid: vaccinations start in the United States and Europe. Italy departing from January 15th

The battle against covid seems to have reached an important turning point: the long-awaited vaccine is finally ready, and mass vaccinations have started and as if by domino effect, they will soon start in many countries.

We hope to be able to return to normal in this way … to be able to return to live, hug each other, work … and above all travel!

The long-awaited vaccination campaign against Covid finally started yesterday in the United States.

The first vaccine was given in New York City shortly after 9.00am on December 15, 2020 at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens to an African American nurse named Sandra Lindsay.

“I hope this marks the beginning of the end of a painful period in our history,” commented the woman.

“The first vaccine was administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations world!”. Donald Trump tweeted.

The anti-Covid vaccination is also underway in Canada. The first dose was administered in Toronto to a hospital staff member working on the front line against the pandemic.

Europe, which is waiting for the definitive YES from EMA (European Medicine Agency. Link to the site: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en), is slightly behind in order to administer the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech. However, it is expected that on January 4th or 6th also France and Spain will start with mass vaccinations. For Italy, the starting date will be January 15th.

We hope that the beginning of vaccinations is the beginning of a new phase in the battle against covid which in the last year has destroyed all our certainties.

written by #stefanosghinolfi