Coming to Rome the extraordinary exhibition of the Renaissance master Raffaello

Starting from the 5th of March until the 14th of June, Rome will host an exhibition entirely dedicated to the Renaissance artist Raffaello. The exhibition will take place in “Scuderie del Quirinale”, in collaboration with “Gli Uffizi” of Florence, that will provide the bulk of the pieces in the exhibition. The exhibition will display over 200 of his works, such as his self-portrait of 1504-06, a couple of paintings of Agnolo and Maddalena Doni (1504-07) and the “Madonna del cardellino” (1506). The exhibition saw the cooperation of museums all over the world, from Italy, to England, to France and it will display the most famous works of the artist. The art exhibition is an homage to the great artist and falls on the 500th anniversary of his death. The contributions of the Museum of Louvre are yet to be disclosed and controversies are not lacking.

If you want to visit the exhibition and you are looking for private services, such as private tours and transfers in Rome, contact us at: info@romeanditaly.it