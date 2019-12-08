+39 06 44258441 • +39 06 64691436 | H24/7 +39 3349389812 info@romeanditaly.it

ANDREA BOCELLI IN CONCERT

Out of the ordinary experience Il teatro del Silenzio Lajatico, Tuscany

24TH July 2020

Andrea-Boccelli_01
boccelli_02
boccelli_03
ANDREA-BOCELLI-IN-CONCERT_2
spa_tuscany_pisa
resort_tuscany_boccelli_concert

Highlights and what’s included

Duration
3 Nights
 
 
Places of interest

TUSCANY

 

  • Teatro del Silenzio
  • Bagni di Pisa, on the hills of Pisa, the thermal residence of the Grand Dukes of Tuscany
  • Resort, between Lucca and Florence, a 19th century villa on Europe’s biggest natural thermal cave.
  •  
Exclusivity

Languages

 Italian

  • Historical interest 90% 90%
  • Fun 100% 100%
  • Activity Level 100% 100%
  • exclusivity 100% 100%

​We’ve created the perfect offer for “Teatro del Silenzio”, the wonderful musical evening hosted every year by Andrea Bocelli at Lajatico in the Tuscan hills. “Teatro del Silenzio” will be staged for the fourteenth time on Friday 24thJuly 2020*.

Maestro Bocelli will be accompanied by a symphony orchestra, a chorus and an outstanding cast of artists from around the world.

*In case of bad weather the concert is postponed to the following day.

The hotels we are offering are located just one-hour drive from the amazing Teatro del Silenzio, in Lajatico. Just choose your favourite option. We will take care of all the rest for you.

 

 

OFFER 1

Book your stay at Bagni di Pisa, on the hills of Pisa, the thermal residence of the Grand Dukes of Tuscany, amongst historic lounges. Enjoy its rooms with the marvellous view of the leaning tower and the regenerating power of the natural hot spring.

Accommodation

  • 3 Nights
  • Buffet breakfast with homely made cakes and bio products
  • 1 Aperitif at the Shelley Bar before transfer to the “Teatrodel Silenzio”
  • 1 Dinner at the “dei Lorena” Restaurant (beverages excluded)
  • 1 Exclusive welcome gift

Pampering at the Thermal Spa

  • Salus per Aquam Circuit with Bioaquam Circuit and thermal pools with hydromassages at 38°C, Minerva whirlpool with fresh water and energizing hydro massage
  • Turkish bath, Thalaquam sea salt pool, new wet area with sauna, emotional shower and fitness room, morning hike with fitness trainer (Monday to Saturday) Spa Treatments
  • 1 Grand Duke’s Hammam20’
  • 1 “Time” Body Massage 50’-personalized massage combining different techniques such as sports massage, draining, physiotherapy, face massage.

Tickets

  • 2 VIP seats in the Executive Area including theatre programme booklet, access to the VIP Hospitality Area with private cocktail before the concert, exclusive gift by Teatro del Silenzio

Private Transfer

  • Return private transfer from hotel to the theatre

Price Starting from € 5.758,00

 

Rates per package per double room (2 pax)

 

Valid from 22nd to 26th July 2020

OFFER 2

Reserve your stay at newly renovated Resort, between Lucca and Florence, a 19th century villa on Europe’s biggest natural thermal cave. You will enjoy the beautiful Tuscan countryside, the regenerating power of the thermal water and an enchanting millennial private park surrounding the villa

Accommodation

  • 3 Nights
  • Buffet breakfast with homely made cakes and bio products
  • 1 Aperitif at the Il PoetaBar before transfer to the Teatro del Silenzio
  • 1 Dinner at the La Veranda Restaurant (beverages excluded)

Pampering at the Thermal Spa

  • Thermal pool at 34°C with hydro-jets, Bioaquam thermal at 34°C
  • Fitness centre, guided morning hike (from Monday to Saturday) Spa Treatments
  • 1 Thermal steam bath in the natural grotto 50’
  • 1 Phytomelatonin massage 50’

Tickets

  • 2 VIP seats in the Executive Area including theatre programme booklet, access to the VIP Hospitality Area with private cocktail before the concert, exclusive gift by Teatro del Silenzio

Private Transfer

  • Return private transfer from hotel to the theatre

Price Starting from € 4.052,00

Rates per package per double room (2 pax)

Valid from 22nd to 26th July 2020

Contact for information


I have read the privacy policy and I authorize the processing of data (Require)

Tours you may also like

Wine Tasting in Chianti area

Wine Tasting in Chianti area Chianti winery and amazing landscape!Highlights and what's includedVisit Accessible website Half Day     TUSCANY...
Go to the Tour

“Florence seen by the Arno” Tour

“Florence seen by the Arno” Tour     Discover the Florence river floating from one bridge to the next   Highlights and what's included Half...
Go to the Tour

Florentine Churches Walking Tour

Florentine Churches Walking Tour   Take this guided walking tour in Florence and discover the most important and most beautiful churches in town,...
Go to the Tour

Secret Passages of Palazzo Vecchio – Florence

Secret Passages of Palazzo Vecchio – Florence   History and mysteries await for you in the Palazzo Vecchio Secret Passages Tour in the heart of...
Go to the Tour

Horse Carriage Tour – Florence

Horse Carriage Tour – Florence  Going by carriage through the streets of Florence Highlights and what's included   30 Minutes       FLORENCE...
Go to the Tour

Inferno Florence Tour

Inferno Florence Tour “Seek and you shall find” Highlights and what's included Full Day     FLORENCE   Porta Romana Boboli Garden Pitti...
Go to the Tour

Clay Sculpture Workshop

Clay Sculpture Workshop You will be guided by a passionate and experienced teacher in an incredible adventure Highlights and what's included Half...
Go to the Tour

Walking Tour Pisa & Lucca

Walking Tour Pisa & Lucca   Pisa and Lucca: towns of bankers and artists Highlights and what's included Visit Accessible website Full Day...
Go to the Tour

Walking Tour Pisa

Walking Tour Pisa Pisa: a Maritime Republic with the famous “leaning tower”Highlights and what's includedVisit Accessible website Half Day  ...
Go to the Tour

Meet the Artisans – Florence

Meet the Artisans – Florence   Florence and artisans: an eternal love story Highlights and what's included   Half Day   FLORENCE Vintage...
Go to the Tour

PRIVATE TOURSSHARED TOURS SHORE EXCURSIONS PRIVATE TRANSFER SKIP THE LINE HELICOPTER TOURVIP SERVICESACCESSIBLE SERVICEOUR VIDEONEWS

shares