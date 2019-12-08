Highlights and what’s included
We’ve created the perfect offer for “Teatro del Silenzio”, the wonderful musical evening hosted every year by Andrea Bocelli at Lajatico in the Tuscan hills. “Teatro del Silenzio” will be staged for the fourteenth time on Friday 24thJuly 2020*.
Maestro Bocelli will be accompanied by a symphony orchestra, a chorus and an outstanding cast of artists from around the world.
*In case of bad weather the concert is postponed to the following day.
The hotels we are offering are located just one-hour drive from the amazing Teatro del Silenzio, in Lajatico. Just choose your favourite option. We will take care of all the rest for you.
OFFER 1
Book your stay at Bagni di Pisa, on the hills of Pisa, the thermal residence of the Grand Dukes of Tuscany, amongst historic lounges. Enjoy its rooms with the marvellous view of the leaning tower and the regenerating power of the natural hot spring.
Accommodation
- 3 Nights
- Buffet breakfast with homely made cakes and bio products
- 1 Aperitif at the Shelley Bar before transfer to the “Teatrodel Silenzio”
- 1 Dinner at the “dei Lorena” Restaurant (beverages excluded)
- 1 Exclusive welcome gift
Pampering at the Thermal Spa
- Salus per Aquam Circuit with Bioaquam Circuit and thermal pools with hydromassages at 38°C, Minerva whirlpool with fresh water and energizing hydro massage
- Turkish bath, Thalaquam sea salt pool, new wet area with sauna, emotional shower and fitness room, morning hike with fitness trainer (Monday to Saturday) Spa Treatments
- 1 Grand Duke’s Hammam20’
- 1 “Time” Body Massage 50’-personalized massage combining different techniques such as sports massage, draining, physiotherapy, face massage.
Tickets
- 2 VIP seats in the Executive Area including theatre programme booklet, access to the VIP Hospitality Area with private cocktail before the concert, exclusive gift by Teatro del Silenzio
Private Transfer
- Return private transfer from hotel to the theatre
Price Starting from € 5.758,00
Rates per package per double room (2 pax)
Valid from 22nd to 26th July 2020
OFFER 2
Reserve your stay at newly renovated Resort, between Lucca and Florence, a 19th century villa on Europe’s biggest natural thermal cave. You will enjoy the beautiful Tuscan countryside, the regenerating power of the thermal water and an enchanting millennial private park surrounding the villa
Accommodation
- 3 Nights
- Buffet breakfast with homely made cakes and bio products
- 1 Aperitif at the Il PoetaBar before transfer to the Teatro del Silenzio
- 1 Dinner at the La Veranda Restaurant (beverages excluded)
Pampering at the Thermal Spa
- Thermal pool at 34°C with hydro-jets, Bioaquam thermal at 34°C
- Fitness centre, guided morning hike (from Monday to Saturday) Spa Treatments
- 1 Thermal steam bath in the natural grotto 50’
- 1 Phytomelatonin massage 50’
Tickets
- 2 VIP seats in the Executive Area including theatre programme booklet, access to the VIP Hospitality Area with private cocktail before the concert, exclusive gift by Teatro del Silenzio
Private Transfer
- Return private transfer from hotel to the theatre
Price Starting from € 4.052,00
Rates per package per double room (2 pax)
Valid from 22nd to 26th July 2020