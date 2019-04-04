Rome and Italy is the Italian leader company to provide tourist services and private guided tours, private transfers, accommodation and many other services. Our company was born from the union of professional experiences with more than 20 years of knowledge in the world of tourism.

Rome and Italy Group, Tour Operator and DMC founded in 2007, is your Italian Specialist in providing incoming services all around Italy.

We offer and organize tours and packages with classic itineraries for those who has never been to Italy before, or unique excursions to discover all hidden corners of our country. All our tours are tailor made to meet every single need.

The staff employed during our tours is highly skilled and qualified; the multi-lingual tour guides are all authorized and in possession of a valid license.